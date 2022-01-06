ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Macau bans international passenger flights for two weeks

By ANTHONY WALLACE
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksMi8_0ddzokiq00
Macau has announced a two-week ban on any inbound passenger flights from outside of China /AFP/File

Macau has announced a two-week ban on any inbound passenger flights from outside of China after three coronavirus cases were found in passengers arriving from overseas.

The move came the same day Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations and ramped up social distancing measures, leaving the two neighbouring Chinese territories even more cut off from the rest of the world.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau have maintained some of the world's harshest measures throughout the pandemic -- including virtually closed borders, weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

Macau's Health Bureau announced Wednesday it will prohibit "civil aircraft from carrying passengers from places outside China to Macau" for two weeks starting midnight on Sunday.

Macau bars non-residents from entering the city, while residents returning from outside of China have to quarantine for at least 21 days, similar to Hong Kong.

Health officials on Wednesday identified three imported asymptomatic cases in Macau, related to travellers from the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

The former Portuguese colony turned Chinese gambling hub has only recorded 79 confirmed coronavirus cases -- using the mainland's tallying method that excludes asymptomatic patients -- and no deaths.

In August, Macau ordered compulsory coronavirus testing for all 680,000 residents after a family of four was found to be carrying the Delta variant, breaking the city's 16-month streak of being virus-free.

Macau has also adopted mainland China's health app, which rates infection risk, tracks movement and generates test and vaccination records.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afp File Macau#Chinese#Health Bureau#Portuguese
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers furious after Las Vegas airport staff demand extra tests to travel to UK

“At home or online testing is NOT accepted for travel” – so read a large hand-drawn sign at McCarran airport in Las Vegas over the weekend.The sign warned British Airways passengers that only a professionally administered test was acceptable for travel to the UK.It is understood the sign was put up by a member of staff of a ground handling agency at Las Vegas airport.Some BA passengers who had self-administered tests – some of which had been sold by the airline – say they were told to pay around $200 (£152) for a second at an airport testing centre.The writer...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Click10.com

Canadian passengers stranded after party flight to Mexico

MONTREAL – Passengers who filmed themselves partying without masks aboard a chartered flight from Montreal to Mexico now face being stranded after three airlines have refused to fly them home to Canada. Sunwing Airlines cancelled the return charter flight from Cancun scheduled for Wednesday and Air Transat and Air...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
newschain

Pre-departure travel tests set to be scrapped

Pre-departure coronavirus tests for arriving travellers are likely to be scrapped. The move would be a major boost for holidaymakers planning winter sun breaks and the beleaguered travel and tourism industry. The testing rules for international travel will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations (Covid-O) committee...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

AFP

36K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy