Pelosi says 'democracy won' on Jan. 6

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done.
The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history.
But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […]
On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there's something that's not being talked about much, but it looms as one of the biggest threats to our country ... if Donald Trump steals the 2024 Presidential election, it could well be the end of democracy in America. The Republican Congressman from Illinois joined us...
Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, were the only Republicans present during Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional address reflecting on the events of January 6, 2021. Nearly the entire Republican side of the House chamber was empty — save the father and daughter from Wyoming...
Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures taken before and on January 6th, 2021. Rep. Davis says the Capitol Police SHOULD release all communications concerning security from that day, but the police chief can’t do so without an ‘okay’ from the House Sergeant of Arms — a Pelosi appointee. Americans deserve to know why the Capitol’s security posture was so bad that day, so we can be sure it won’t happen again. But unfortunately, Rep, Davis tells Glenn, that may not occur until Republicans take the House majority back...
Disaffected colleagues could sideline the front-runner for speaker should the GOP retake the House. Trump adviser Steve Bannon is the latest to join in the Kevin McCarthy bashing. "There's too much curtain measuring happening 10 months out," a GOP operative told Insider. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy played it safe...
Lauren Blair Bianchi, who quit her job as Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) communications director right after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last Jan. 6, tells The Wall Street Journal it was a hard decision, even a year later. "I really felt like I had cut off a limb," she said.
Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
Sen. Lindsey Graham accused Biden of politicizing the January 6 insurrection. In a speech at the Capitol, Biden blamed Trump for causing the riot — without explicitly naming him. The January 6 attack on the Capitol, which sought to overturn an election, was itself political. Sen. Lindsey Graham accused...
