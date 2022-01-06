ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi says 'democracy won' on Jan. 6

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has one message for Americans and the world on the eve of the first anniversary of...

MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
floridianpress.com

Byron Donalds Says he Will Hold Pelosi Accountable for Capitol Riot

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
iheart.com

Why is Pelosi REFUSING to release Jan. 6 Capitol Police information?

Congressman Rodney Davis recently sent a FIERY letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding she stop obstructing GOP efforts to investigate security measures taken before and on January 6th, 2021. Rep. Davis says the Capitol Police SHOULD release all communications concerning security from that day, but the police chief can’t do so without an ‘okay’ from the House Sergeant of Arms — a Pelosi appointee. Americans deserve to know why the Capitol’s security posture was so bad that day, so we can be sure it won’t happen again. But unfortunately, Rep, Davis tells Glenn, that may not occur until Republicans take the House majority back...
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
