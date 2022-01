Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): European Union has envisaged better planning to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and become a stronger geopolitical entity. Eight years after the announcement of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)--conceived first as One Belt, One Road, the European Union (EU) has a good plan to counter it and become a stronger geopolitical actor in an era of strategic competition as European policymakers seem to have awakened to Chinese economic and geopolitical designs, according to National Interest.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO