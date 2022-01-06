ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

U.S. Capitol Attack: How safe do lawmakers feel one year later?

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36eBiS_0ddznTdA00

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The FBI and Department of Justice have arrested and charges hundreds of suspects in connection with the deadly riot.

The attack prompted security changes from the U.S. Capitol Police Department to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. New police training and new intelligence procedures have been parts of the new changes.

Additionally, the U.S. Capitol Police opened its first ever field offices to help respond to threats made against lawmakers.

A year later, top Congressional leaders from the Miami Valley told News Center 7 how they feel about the events and their safety at the Capitol.

Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton) told New Center 7′s John Bedell that there were “a number of failures” on Jan. 6, but that does not change the way he feels about the security at the Capitol.

“I think the security that we have is appropriate. And I think certainly that the Capitol is safe,” Turner said.

In a statement to News Center 7 Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called Jan. 6, 2021 “a dark day in our country’s history.”

Brown said he supports the DOJ’s efforts to prosecute those involved in the riot at the Capitol, as well as the House Committee’s efforts to hold those who encouraged the riot accountable.

“If we do not get to the bottom of exactly what happened that day – including the events leading up to it that fueled this attack – it leaves our democracy vulnerable, further compromising national security and the will of the people,” Brown said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — In Democratic-led Washington state, just four lawmakers were present in the 98-member House this week as they convened a mostly remote session with an abundance of caution. Anyone working there is required to be tested for COVID-19 three days a week and show proof of vaccination — including a booster shot — to step onto the House floor.
MISSOURI STATE
WHIO Dayton

Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates

Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar and the American public grows ever wearier of pandemic-related restrictions. Much of the debate centers around the nation's schools, some of which have closed due to infection-related staffing issues. In a variety...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio justices toss GOP Statehouse maps, order fix in 10 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court declared GOP-drawn legislative maps invalid on Wednesday, agreeing with voting rights advocates that the lines were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. In a 4-3 ruling, the court sent the maps back to the Ohio Redistricting Commission to take another crack at complying...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WHIO Dayton

Top GOP member on House Intel calls for more Ukraine support

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The new top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee called Wednesday on President Joe Biden’s administration to ramp up military and intelligence support for Ukraine. “I believe that the administration should be actively arming Ukraine so it can defend itself,” Rep. Mike Turner...
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHIO Dayton

Oregon Supreme Court to decide Kristof eligibility

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement. Both Kristof's...
SALEM, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Mike Turner
WHIO Dayton

Texas man charged with providing PEDs to 2020 Olympians

NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged a Texas man with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in the 2020 Olympics, according to a criminal complaint. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Eric Lira, 41, of El...
EL PASO, TX
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
56K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy