News in brief this evening: Top stories from Jan. 5

Here's a look at what was popular today, Jan. 5.

AP

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press

Updated 8 hrs ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112.

AP

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE - Associated Press

Updated 5 hrs ago

The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they're eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that's ripping through the country.

AP

8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire

By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER - Associated Press

Updated 1 hr ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.

spotlight AP

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Updated 8 hrs ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.

alert

Louisiana Governor posthumously pardons Plessy of the 'separate but equal' ruling

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

Updated 8 hrs ago

Homer Plessy, a Black man, died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892.

AP

Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy, half remembered

By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Updated 8 hrs ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Beneath a pale winter light and the glare of television cameras, it seemed hard not to see the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot for what it was. The violent storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters bent on upending the election of Joe Biden was as clear as day: democracy under siege, live-streamed in real time.

AP

No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day

By SOPHIA TAREEN - Associated Press

Updated 2 hrs ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes for a second straight day after failing to reach an agreement Wednesday with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district.