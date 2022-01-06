ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Xian airport suspended international passenger flights from Jan 5

 3 days ago
BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The northwestern Chinese city of Xian suspended all international passenger flights from Jan. 5 at its airport until further notice, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The Xian Xianyang International Airport has also halted all domestic passenger flights, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

