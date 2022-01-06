China's Xian airport suspended international passenger flights from Jan 5

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The northwestern Chinese city of Xian suspended all international passenger flights from Jan. 5 at its airport until further notice, the official news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

The Xian Xianyang International Airport has also halted all domestic passenger flights, Xinhua reported.

