FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police say two burglary suspects recklessly threw items out of their getaway car while being chased by an officer in Fairfield. According to Fairfield Police Department, the burglary took place on New Year's Day at a recently built property. An officer on patrol went to the scene after getting a notice about a stolen vehicle in the area and eventually finding it on Yarrow Drive.

