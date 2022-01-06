Archdiocese Of New York Catholic Schools Providing At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students, Staff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York will provide at-home COVID-19 test kits to all students and staff.

As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘s “ Test To Stay ” program, thousands of testing kits have been delivered to Catholic schools throughout the state.

The archdiocese is also working with the governor’s office to provide kits for students’ family members.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC