Archdiocese Of New York Catholic Schools Providing At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students, Staff

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York will provide at-home COVID-19 test kits to all students and staff.

As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘s “ Test To Stay ” program, thousands of testing kits have been delivered to Catholic schools throughout the state.

The archdiocese is also working with the governor’s office to provide kits for students’ family members.

