Archdiocese Of New York Catholic Schools Providing At-Home COVID Test Kits For Students, Staff
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York will provide at-home COVID-19 test kits to all students and staff.
As part of Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘s “ Test To Stay ” program, thousands of testing kits have been delivered to Catholic schools throughout the state.
The archdiocese is also working with the governor’s office to provide kits for students’ family members.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
Comments / 0