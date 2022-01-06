Snow Alert Issued For Thursday Evening With Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible, DSNY Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Thursday.

It goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remains in effect for at least 24 hours.

The DSNY is preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon.

For more information on the city’s response to the storm, visit nyc.gov/severeweather .