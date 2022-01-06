ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Alert Issued For Thursday Evening With Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible, DSNY Says

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Thursday.

It goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remains in effect for at least 24 hours.

The DSNY is preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon.

For more information on the city’s response to the storm, visit nyc.gov/severeweather .

Comments / 37

EDITORIAL GUEST
3d ago

That is great maybe it will slow down the widespreading covid 19 Delta with Omicron infections ouut of control.....

Reply
6
Sol M Vargas
3d ago

Are the schools being closed for weather conditions? Covid numbers are increasing everyday and our schools still remain open in person. This is insane and they still wonder why numbers are soo high...

Reply(26)
4
 

