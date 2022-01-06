ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas fire victims accepting donations after Wednesday's blaze

By Drakkar Francois
 7 days ago
On Jake Street, a Wednesday morning house fire claimed the lives of two boys and changed the lives of one Opelousas family.

The fire was reported at 1:20 am and the fire department arrived just six minutes later.

Upon their arrival to the scene, firefighters learned that two residents were still inside the home. Two boys, an 11 and 12 -year old, were unable to escape the flames.

"It was heavy fire conditions coming from the living room and fire coming out of roof," said Richard Joseph of the Opelousas Fire Department. "The family notified the fire department that it was six people inside of the house, but four occupants made it out and two were unaccounted for. After the initial crime area search, they found one victim in the living room and one in the hallway near the bedroom."

Delita Broussard says she reached out to the family about donations to help the family to get back on their feet. She says the family needs mostly clothes at this time.

"Mens extra large, shoes 10-12, boys 8-10, girls medium shirts. Just different items that they can probably can use at this time," she said.

To make a donation and help the family, the public can call 337-948-2542 or 337-948-2543.

