San Jacinto, CA

Boy Riding Bicycle Struck And Killed Wednesday In San Jacinto

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – A boy riding his bicycle was struck and killed Wednesday on the east end of San Jacinto.

The boy was struck about 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Bryce Canyon Way, just north of the Ramona Expressway, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Dawn Blair said the boy, whose name was not immediately released, was hit by the driver of a Dodge Ram 3500 heavy duty pickup hauling a utility trailer.

The vehicle was being driven westbound on Bryce Canyon when the collision happened, though the specific circumstances were not clear, according to Blair.

The driver, who also wasn’t identified, immediately stopped, she said.

Paramedics reached the location minutes later and pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

The motorist was questioned by patrol deputies but not arrested.

Blair said it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatality.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s San Jacinto station at 951-654-2702.

CBS LA

Demonstrators March To North Hollywood Police Station Ahead Of Slain Girl’s Funeral

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A public viewing was held Saturday for 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet fired during a police shooting at a North Hollywood clothing store on Dec. 23. The viewing was held at Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. Later Saturday, a group of demonstrators marched from the Burlington store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard to the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood station on Burbank Boulevard to demand justice over the girl’s killing. Valentina Orellana-Peralta (Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP) Valentina’s funeral is...
CBS LA

Taco Bell Employee Shot, Killed By Customer Attempting To Buy Food With Counterfeit Money

SOUTH LA (CBSLA) — A fast food employee was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on the job. The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Taco Bell on Avalon and Century boulevards. It was there that a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit currency. When that individual was refused service, the suspect opened fire at the employee multiple times, killing him. Another worker was possibly injured. The victim who died was a 41-year-old man. The suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle.
BELL, CA
CBS LA

Attempted Robbery Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Police At Sun Valley Gas Station

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) –A man suspected of attempting to rob a Sun Valley gas station was taken into custody Wednesday evening after barricading inside the building for more than two hours. January 5, 2022 (CBSLA) Officers responded to the gas station at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Webb Avenue about 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call from a worker who said the man was attempting to steal money from the cash register, police said. The worker fled the scene and locked herself in an employee section of the station before officers arrived. The man barricaded inside the station, but eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody about 6:45 p.m. His name was not immediately released. No injuries were reported in the attempted robbery. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
CBS LA

LA County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler Dies While Battling Blaze At Rancho Palos Verdes Home

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday after being injured while battling a small bedroom blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes. Jonathan Flagler, 47, was among the crew from Fire Station 83 that responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, where they found flames in a bedroom and in the attic of a one-story home. The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived and were not injured. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA County Fire Department confirmed Flagler’s death on Twitter. This morning, our @LACOFD responded to a...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Multiple Cars On Southbound 405 Freeway In Gardena

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A pedestrian died Wednesday after being struck by multiple vehicles in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Gardena. The driver of a big rig reported possibly hitting a person who was already in lanes at about 4:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver reported the person, described only as a male, had apparently been struck by a car already. A Sigalert was issued for four lanes of the freeway north of Vermont Avenue for several hours. Just the carpool lane was open to allow a trickle of traffic to get by. Torrance: southbound I-405 at Vermont Ave. only the HOV lane is open. Four left lanes are closed. Fatal collision involving multiple vehicles & a pedestrian. #sigalert #fatal pic.twitter.com/aRQg1bYtOH — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 5, 2022 All lanes were reopened after 9 a.m.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Man Stabbed To Death In Paramount In Possible Attempted Auto Theft

PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old man fatally stabbed in Paramount in what a television station reported was an attempt to steal his car was identified Tuesday by the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred at about 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, near Rosecrans Avenue, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Lakewood Station deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call for service,” Schrader said. “When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from an apparent stab wound to the upper torso.” Arlex Bolaines Flores of Paramount was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
PARAMOUNT, CA
CBS LA

2 Women Tied Up, Held At Gunpoint During Sherman Oaks Home Invasion

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women were taken away in an ambulance Thursday after being tied up and held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks. (credit: CBS) A housekeeper and her friend at a home on Sherwood Place near Witzel Drive woke up at about 2 a.m. to find at least two armed men ransacking the home, according to police. The women were held at gunpoint and tied up. The men took off about 20 minutes later. The women’s cell phones were taken during the home invasion, and they used a Ring camera to get help from the homeowner, who was not at the property at the time. They were taken away from the scene in an ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. Police did not say what else may have been taken from the property. Detectives remain at the scene, combing through surveillance video and looking for leads about the getaway vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Four Suffer Minor Injuries In Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash In Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Three people 18 and under and a 20-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar Monday evening. The crash was reported about 8:10 p.m. near the 405 Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved in the collision, though Stewart said one was sent over the side of the freeway and down a hill. A 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy, and a 20-year- old man suffered minor injuries. The 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were unable to walk back up the side of the hill and were helped to waiting ambulances by paramedics, Stewart said. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.
LOS ANGELES, CA
