Cass County, MI

Dowagiac man injured in Cass County crash involving semi

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1GCl_0ddzmlX900

A man is hurt following a crash with a semi in Cass County Wednesday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Kingsbury Street on M-62 in LaGrange Township.

We’re told a 38-year-old Dowagiac man was traveling north on M-62 when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy road conditions. Deputies say the vehicle then crossed the center line and collided into a semi trailer.

The man has since been taken to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of his injuries are not currently known.

The semi driver was unharmed in the crash, deputies say.

The crash is currently under investigation. Authorities say all occupants wore seat belts, adding drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

