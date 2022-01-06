UPDATE: Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting Identified

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit who was fatally shot in the latest deadly freeway shooting in the Bay Area has been identified as 28-year-old San Francisco resident David Nguyen.

Officials with the sheriff’s office identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon, posting photos with a tribute on the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account.

The fatal incident that took his life happened late Tuesday afternoon on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge as he headed to his San Francisco home after a day of training with the 172nd Academy class.

Nguyen was driving in his car — a black Prius — traveling on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to westbound I-80 in Oakland at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The car veered to the left and struck a guardrail. First responders saw that Nguyen, the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, had been by gunfire.

Nguyen was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said. While he initially wasn’t identified, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man killed was a young academy recruit.

Nguyen was set to graduate from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department training academy in February.

“We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence,” the text of a post on the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account read.

The post included video of the victim’s flag-draped coffin being taken from the hospital Tuesday night. Nguyen’s parents, sister and girlfriend were all on hand for the solemn moment.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s department was still in mourning over the shocking loss.

“It’s tough to get jobs here. We don’t just hire anybody,” said J.D. Nelson with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. “For every seat that’s taken, probably 100 people try for it. He passed his background. He lived his life a certain way. It’s just a shame.”

Nguyen is survived by his parents and siblings, Alameda County sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said.

“My heart and prayers go out to the family and these incidents are happening far too often,” said Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation has opened an account at the Police Credit Union in Nguyen’s memory. All donations will go to the his family to assist in this critical time of need. Contributions may take place in person at a local Police Credit Union branch or by mail utilizing the below account information:

The Police Credit Union

Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation

In Memory of David Nguyen

2550 Irving Street

San Francisco, CA 94122

The deadly incident was just the latest fatal shooting along East Bay freeways in recent months. Last November, 29-year-old Amani Morris was shot and killed approaching the Bay Bridge toll plaza as her fiancé and children drove her to a job interview in San Francisco.

Toddler Jasper Wu was shot and killed riding in a car on I-880 in Oakland just two weeks earlier.

Carson told KPIX that it may be time to put cameras up along the freeways.

“We’re going to have to look at all measures to keep the public safe,” said Carson. “While that might be an intrusion on someone’s privacy, there are policies that can passed to avoid the intrusion in their privacy.”

Sheriff’s academy classes have been cancelled for the next several days to allow students time to mourn their classmate and grief counselors have been brought in to help comfort the rest of Nguyen’s class.

Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division have assumed lead on the investigation and are requesting any details from the public surrounding this shooting. Authorities have not provided any information regarding possible suspect, suspect vehicle or motive.

Anyone with information to please contact the Investigation Tip Line at (707) 917-4491.