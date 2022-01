Jodie Comer’s reteaming with Ridley Scott will have to wait. The actress, who is currently on the awards circuit for her work in Scott’s The Last Duel, has dropped out of Kitbag, the filmmaker’s epic drama centered on French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, which is set up at Apple, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Comer was to have played Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Bonaparte in a story that is said to track the Frenchman’s rise on the battlefield and in politics, while focusing on the love story between the two. “Unfortunately, due to COVID and changes of schedule, I don’t think I can...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO