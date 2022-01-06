ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Senate GOP Leader Devin LeMahieu Wants to Keep Bipartisan Election Commission

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Governor Tony Evers has pledged to block a proposed change giving the state Legislature more power to run elections instead of the bipartisan...

GOP state senator critical of Republican-backed election investigation will not seek reelection

A prominent Republican state senator who has publicly criticized a GOP-backed probe into the 2020 election in Wisconsin will not seek reelection this year. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, announced Friday she will not seek another term in the state Senate. The announcement comes after Bernier, the chair of the Senate’s elections committee, has made several high-profile comments criticizing an investigation of the 2020 election spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman.
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
TheDailyBeast

Misinformation Champion Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Flip-Flops, Seeks Third Term

Ron Johnson, the Republican senator from Wisconsin who stands out as a far-right extremist even in the annals of the modern GOP, has announced he will be pursuing a third term despite previously promising not to do so. Johnson’s record includes routinely making false claims about the pandemic, vehemently denying the results of the 2020 election, and using a Senate hearing to falsely claim that the Jan. 6 riots involved “fake Trump supporters.” He wrote in the Wall Street Journal Sunday that when he pledged not to serve more than 12 years, he couldn’t have predicted “the Democrats’ complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have already inflicted on America and the world.”
Daily Mail

John Thune - number two Senate GOP leader and likely successor to current Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announces run for reelection this year

The number two Senate GOP leader John Thune has announced he is running for reelection this year. The South Dakota senator - and likely successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announced his run for reelection on Twitter on Saturday, putting an end an end to recent speculation over his political future.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

