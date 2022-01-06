Wisconsin Senate GOP Leader Devin LeMahieu Wants to Keep Bipartisan Election Commission

Ron Johnson, the Republican senator from Wisconsin who stands out as a far-right extremist even in the annals of the modern GOP, has announced he will be pursuing a third term despite previously promising not to do so. Johnson’s record includes routinely making false claims about the pandemic, vehemently denying the results of the 2020 election, and using a Senate hearing to falsely claim that the Jan. 6 riots involved “fake Trump supporters.” He wrote in the Wall Street Journal Sunday that when he pledged not to serve more than 12 years, he couldn’t have predicted “the Democrats’ complete takeover of government and the disastrous policies they have already inflicted on America and the world.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO