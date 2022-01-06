ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The James Webb Space Telescope takes on a major hurdle: the heat shield is fully exposed and extended

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe layers, which are as thin as a human hair, are now fully exposed and extended so that they are several tens of centimeters apart. Each layer is cooler than the previous layer and the temperature of...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope, the biggest ever built, fully unfolds giant mirror to gaze at the cosmos

Astronomers and space fans around the world can breathe a sigh of relief: The James Webb Space Telescope is now fully deployed. The $10 billion NASA observatory unfolded the second "wing" of its massive primary mirror today (Jan. 8), bringing the light-collecting structure up to its full size and marking the end of the mission's long, risky and ultra-complex deployment phase.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This video is the last time you’ll ever see the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission. Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA left a camera off the Webb Space Telescope: Here’s why

After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Shield#Temperature#Northrop Grumman
Outsider.com

NASA Discovers ‘Another Surprise’ on Mars in New Images

We’ve been getting a lot of exciting news about Mars lately. As multiple countries continue to explore the Red Planet, we can only hope to see and hear about more spectacular findings. The U.S. is just one country that is searching for answers on one of our solar system’s smallest planets. NASA currently has a few rovers exploring Mars. Two of them are aptly named Diligence and Curiosity. Plus, there’s a lander named Insight.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

'Amazing milestone' as NASA fully deploys Webb telescope in space

The most powerful space telescope ever built completed a tricky two-week-long deployment phase Saturday, unfolding its final golden mirror panel, as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history. Engineering teams in the James Webb Space Telescope's control room cheered as confirmation came back that its final wing was deployed and latched into place. "I'm emotional about it -- what an amazing milestone," Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, said during the live video feed as stargazers worldwide celebrated. Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it was transported folded up.
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston Chronicle

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed, but there are still several months of commissioning before it starts conducting science

The James Webb Space Telescope’s 18 mirrors are latched into place, ending a two-week period where the telescope gradually unfolded itself in preparation for studying the universe. “The successful completion of all of the Webb Space Telescope’s deployments is historic,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb program director at NASA headquarters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

See an asteroid photobomb James Webb as the telescope zips through space

The James Webb Space Telescope is currently in a period of self-discovery as it travels through space and unfolds various parts, like its massive sunshield. The University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory peered into the distance to track Webb during this critical time, and it caught sight of more than just the telescope.
ASTRONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

The new James Webb Space Telescope folds a huge mirror today | Science

After a flawless departure, today will be a defining day for the new James Webb Space Telescope. Then he has to reveal the most important part: a meter-sized mirror that receives light from the universe. It is the last step of the first part of the installation of the observatory. The process will start at 15:00 Belgian time at the earliest. In the evening it will probably become clear whether everything is going well.
ASTRONOMY
Shropshire Star

James Webb, nine, watches James Webb telescope blast into space

James’s science-loving parents met while studying physics at Nottingham Trent University. It will take the James Webb telescope just 30 days to reach the sun’s orbit, but for one little boy it will be the journey of a lifetime. Barry and Sarah Webb met while studying physics at...
ASTRONOMY
brumpost.com

NASA said it was a meteor that shook the ground on New Year’s Day

Residents of Pittsburg got a shockingly loud noise that rattled and shook their homes during the late morning hours of New Year’s Day. NASA has however confirmed the cause of the mysterious event to be a celestial object from space. “Had it not been cloudy, the fireball would have...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

This is the first photo from the spacecraft NASA will ram into an asteroid

NASA has shared the first photos taken by the DART’s built-in camera system. Launched in November, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test — or DART for short — is an asteroid-defense system. While the spacecraft’s primary mission is to slam into an asteroid later this year, NASA also equipped it with a camera called the DRACO. DART will take photographs along its journey using the DRACO camera, and the first is a stark reminder of just how big space is.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy