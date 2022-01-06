The James Webb Space Telescope takes on a major hurdle: the heat shield is fully exposed and extended
The layers, which are as thin as a human hair, are now fully exposed and extended so that they are several tens of centimeters apart. Each layer is cooler than the previous layer and the temperature of...
To the world, the new telescope that NASA recently launched to space is one of the most ambitious scientific endeavors in history. It is the next Hubble, designed to observe nearly everything from here to the most distant edges of the cosmos, to the very first galaxies. To Jane Rigby’s...
Astronomers and space fans around the world can breathe a sigh of relief: The James Webb Space Telescope is now fully deployed. The $10 billion NASA observatory unfolded the second "wing" of its massive primary mirror today (Jan. 8), bringing the light-collecting structure up to its full size and marking the end of the mission's long, risky and ultra-complex deployment phase.
The James Webb Space Telescope mission officially started on December 25. Now, though, the telescope is finally saying goodbye to the Ariane 5 rocket that took it to space. In a new video of the Webb Space Telescope shared by the European Space Agency, we get a final look at the telescope as it heads off to officially kickstart its years-long mission.
Watch the last James Webb Space Telescope video
What makes this video of the James Webb Space Telescope so special is this is the last time that we’ll see the spacecraft. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb won’t...
After years of setbacks and delays, NASA finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Day 2020, ushering in a new era of space observation. The observatory is still making its way through the initial stages of its mission, a process that includes everything from deploying its high-gain antenna and other systems to kicking off its orbital injection burn.
Update: This livestream has been delayed by 24 hours due to clouds blocking the telescope's view. It is now scheduled to begin on Saturday (Jan. 8) at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). Catch a livestream of the James Webb Space Telescope as it zips towards its celestial perch today (Jan....
The most powerful space telescope ever built completed a tricky two-week-long deployment phase Saturday, unfolding its final golden mirror panel, as it readies to study every phase of cosmic history.
Engineering teams in the James Webb Space Telescope's control room cheered as confirmation came back that its final wing was deployed and latched into place.
"I'm emotional about it -- what an amazing milestone," Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, said during the live video feed as stargazers worldwide celebrated.
Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it was transported folded up.
The James Webb Space Telescope’s 18 mirrors are latched into place, ending a two-week period where the telescope gradually unfolded itself in preparation for studying the universe. “The successful completion of all of the Webb Space Telescope’s deployments is historic,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb program director at NASA headquarters,...
The James Webb Space Telescope has been fully deployed, marking an important milestone in preparing the world’s most powerful space observatory for science operations. The telescope is on its way to its orbit around the sun and during its journey has been unfolding various components in a complex process.
The James Webb Space Telescope is currently in a period of self-discovery as it travels through space and unfolds various parts, like its massive sunshield. The University of Hertfordshire's Bayfordbury Observatory peered into the distance to track Webb during this critical time, and it caught sight of more than just the telescope.
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is well on its way into the far depths of outer space. But shortly after launch on December 25th, 2021, its separation from the Ariane 5 rocket was captured in all its glory, in glorious high resolution video. JWST completed its secondary mirror deployment...
After a flawless departure, today will be a defining day for the new James Webb Space Telescope. Then he has to reveal the most important part: a meter-sized mirror that receives light from the universe. It is the last step of the first part of the installation of the observatory. The process will start at 15:00 Belgian time at the earliest. In the evening it will probably become clear whether everything is going well.
