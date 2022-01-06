ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Teenage son of North Carolina officer dies from injuries in December shooting

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The teenage son of a Jacksonville, North Carolina, police officer who was accidentally shot on Dec. 27 has died.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old, who has not been identified, was found shot after deputies and emergency crews were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road. He had been shot in the head and died later at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

“I can tell you when I first heard about this case on Dec. 27, it’s devastating,” Lee said. “It’s devastating for all that are involved. It’s devastating, you know, to live through this.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating, and the results will be forwarded to Lee by the end of the week to determine whether charges will be filed, officials said in a press release.

On Wednesday, a media inquiry for the radio traffic associated with the incident resulted in a redacted version released allowed under North Carolina law.

