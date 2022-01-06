ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, OH

Showalter’s put-back lifts West Branch by #4 Marlington

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Livvie Showalter’s put-back as time expired gave West Branch its 32-31 win over #4 Marlington. The Lady Warriors outscored the Dukes in the fourth quarter by seven points (15-8) after trailing 23-17.

Sophie Gregory paced West Branch with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Warriors (10-3, 5-1) will play host to Alliance on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Dukes fall for the first time this season as the team drops to 9-1 (5-1 EBC). Elizabeth Mason led Marlington in scoring with 11. Chelsea Evanich finished her night with seven points and 10 boards.

Marlington returns home on Saturday to face Tuslaw.

