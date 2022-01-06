ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California man says run-in with police left him paralyzed

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 65-year-old man says he was permanently disabled during a videotaped traffic stop in which Northern California officers said they deliberately used “pain compliance” techniques.

Gregory Gross was repeatedly restrained after he was accused of driving drunk and causing a slow-speed collision in April 2020. He faces a jury trial in March in Sutter County, north of Sacramento.

He sued this week, alleging that Yuba City Police Officer Joshua Jackson broke Gross’ neck.

A second related lawsuit accuses medical staff at Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville of failing to protect Gross’ spine from further injury.

The city, police and hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

