Watching 'The Book of Boba Fett'? This 'Star Wars' glossary is an ideal companion

By Tracy Brown
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

This story contains some spoilers for "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney +.

Set immediately after the events of "The Mandalorian" Season 2, "The Book of Boba Fett" follows the former bounty hunter as he tries to establish himself as the newest crime lord of Tatooine.

Even casual "Star Wars" fans probably recognize Tatooine as the planet where everything started. But it's OK if the name and the desert setting don't evoke any characters or adventures from earlier installments of the ever-growing franchise. While having some familiarity with Boba Fett's (Temuera Morrison) backstory would enhance one's experience of the spinoff, not everybody watching the show is (or should have to be) a walking databank of "Star Wars" knowledge.

Still, "The Book of Boba Fett" doesn't always explain the significance of certain names or places pulled from the existing "Star Wars" canon. So for those of you who've not spent all of your free time studying up on "Star Wars" lore, here's an updating glossary of terms to help you follow along.

PEOPLE (includes: sentient individuals, races and droids)

8D8: The lanky droid in service to Boba Fett. Originally a smelter droid that had been reprogrammed to torture other droids for Jabba the Hutt, as seen in “Return of the Jedi.” First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Bib Fortuna: Jabba the Hutt’s majordomo — or head servant — who took over his master’s criminal empire upon his death. Killed by Boba Fett. First “Book of Boba Fett” mention: Chapter 1 .

Jabba the Hutt: A powerful crime lord feared across the galaxy, based on Tatooine. Known best for having a bounty on Han Solo during the original trilogy. Boba Fett's former employer. Killed by Princess Leia in “Return of the Jedi.” First “Book of Boba Fett” mention: Chapter 1 .

Jawas: Diminutive scavengers who travel across the deserts of Tatooine in large vehicles called sandcrawlers. They "refurbish" their findings for sale and trade. In “A New Hope,” Luke Skywalker and his Uncle Owen buy R2-D2 and C-3PO from some Jawas. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Max Rebo: The blue musician playing the organ-like instrument in the cantina. The leader of a band seen performing for Jabba the Hutt at his palace in “Return of the Jedi.” First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Pyke syndicate : A criminal organization known as the galaxy’s top Spice dealers after gaining control of the planet Kessel’s mining operations during the Clone Wars. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 2 .

Rodians: A reptilian humanoid species (with antennae) from the planet Rodia. In “A New Hope,” Han Solo shoots Rodian bounty hunter Greedo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Tusken Raiders: Nomadic humanoids indigenous to the planet Tatooine. Also referred to as Sand People, or Tuskens. They have often been depicted as dangerous, attacking other residents and travelers of the planet, such as Luke Skywalker in “A New Hope.” In “Attack of the Clones,” Anakin Skywalker’s mother Shmi is kidnapped and tortured by a group of them, which results in her death. Upon finding her, Anakin slaughters their entire camp in revenge. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Trandoshans: Reptilian humanoids from the planet Trandosha known for their hunting skills. They famously do not like Wookiees (and it's mutual). A Trandoshan bounty hunter is among those seen with Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back.” First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Wookiees: The giant, furry species made famous by Chewbacca. Known for their bravery and loyalty, as well as their short temper. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 2 .

PLACES

Mos Espa: A port city on the planet Tatooine and the hometown of Anakin Skywalker. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Tatooine: An Outer Rim desert planet orbiting two suns, known for being a hive of scum and villainy (and slavery). Once home to Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi (but not all at once). First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

CREATURES

Bantha : The furry, giant, mammalian creatures with horns seen ridden by the Tuskens. The blue milk Luke Skywalker drinks in “A New Hope” comes from the bantha. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Rancor: Large, muscular beasts with long arms and short legs. Jabba the Hutt kept one in a pit under his throne room to take care of those who upset him, until Luke Skywalker killed it in “Return of the Jedi.” First “Book of Boba Fett” mention: Chapter 2 .

Sarlacc: A giant, tentacled beast living in a giant pit in one of Tatooine’s many deserts and used by Jabba the Hutt for some executions. Swallowed Boba Fett whole in “Return of the Jedi.” First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

THINGS

Bacta pod: A vessel filled with healing liquid to treat seriously injured patients. Luke Skywalker was treated in a bacta tank after sustaining injuries in “The Empire Strikes Back.” First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 1 .

Spice: An illicit substance mined on the planet Kessel. Like many drugs, it has also been implied to have legitimate medicinal uses. First “Book of Boba Fett” appearance: Chapter 2.

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

