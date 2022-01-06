ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Trae Young: Sitting out Wednesday

Young (back) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, Chris Kirschner of...

3 blockbuster NBA trades for the Hawks to get Trae Young a co-star

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks went on a massive playoff run that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Finals. They were far more successful than almost everyone expected them to be. Trae Young took over Madison Square Garden and the entire country for a few weeks, it seemed like. Unfortunately,...
Trae Young, others set to return for Hawks vs. Lakers

Two days after delivering a solid road victory, the Atlanta Hawks could be in position to return firepower galore when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The Hawks earned a 108-102 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday behind 25 points from Kevin Huerter. Five of those points came in the final 38 seconds to seal the victory, and he added 11 rebounds for good measure.
Hawks' Trae Young: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Young racked up 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and 14 assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 134-118 loss to the Lakers. Young needed 21 shots to get 25 points and struggled from deep, but other than that, he had an impressive performance while ending just one rebound away from posting a triple-double. The star point guard is on a tear of late with at least 25 points and 10-plus assists in each of the last four games, including a 56-point effort against the Blazers on Jan. 3.
