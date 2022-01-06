Hawks' Trae Young: Sitting out Wednesday

Young racked up 25 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and 14 assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 134-118 loss to the Lakers. Young needed 21 shots to get 25 points and struggled from deep, but other than that, he had an impressive performance while ending just one rebound away from posting a triple-double. The star point guard is on a tear of late with at least 25 points and 10-plus assists in each of the last four games, including a 56-point effort against the Blazers on Jan. 3.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO