ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Crimson Tide WR Jameson Williams driven to torch Bulldogs again

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWotg_0ddzjTm000

Excuse Georgia defenders if they are praying to see less of Jameson Williams in the College Football Playoff title game.

Williams delivered a monster outing in last month’s SEC title game when he caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama’s easy 41-24 victory over the Bulldogs.

Williams knows he will be marked man on Monday night in Indianapolis when the teams convene again.

“It’s going to be a very good challenge,” Williams said during Wednesday’s media availability. “I’m pretty sure all those guys will come twice as hard as the first game. We have to play a lot better than the first game, a lot better than the last game (against Cincinnati). We’ve got to go out and play our best football this game.

“I’m looking forward to a great game — national championship. Looking for everybody to bring their best. We just play great football and hopefully we come out on top.”

Williams transferred from Ohio State, bringing two seasons of lackluster stats — 15 catches for 266 yards and three scores — but turned into a force in his first season with the Crimson Tide.

Williams caught 75 passes for 1,507 yards and 15 touchdowns. The scoring receptions tied Williams for third nationally and the yardage stands fifth.

He recorded seven 100-yard outings and twice caught 10 passes, consistently posting big numbers week after week.

With fellow standout receiver John Metchie III (96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight TDs) out with an ACL tear sustained in the SEC title game, Williams will certainly be quarterback Bryce Young’s top option.

Surely the Bulldogs will attempt more disguises in coverage and try to double-team Williams often but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien isn’t concerned.

“We’re always finding ways to get all of our guys the ball,” said O’Brien, the former head coach of the Houston Texans. “Our guys are really smart. You can move them around. You can do a lot of different things with them.”

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning doesn’t needed to be reminded of Williams’ performance in the SEC title game or that Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns. That contest marked the lone time Georgia allowed more than 17 points all season.

“They have talent at wideout, even losing Metchie, those other guys have come in, have shown they’re obviously really capable and successful players,” Lanning said. “But it does change your plan. You’ll have to do some things differently.”

Young passed for 4,503 yards and 46 touchdowns against five interceptions en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. His 421-yard outing against Georgia was his second-highest output of the season behind the school-record 559 he racked up against Arkansas on Nov. 20.

In the eyes of O’Brien, the key to another productive game is keeping Young clean. The Bulldogs hurried Young eight times but didn’t sack Young at all in the first outing.

“That’s an interesting stat,” O’Brien said. “When I watched the film I see it a lot more than that. They’ve got a great front. We’ve got to do a good job against that front. I think Bryce does a really good job of understanding and processing. But it’s a whole different ball game on Monday night.

“They have the players that can make it happen. So we’ve got a big challenge. We’re excited about it. We’re practicing hard, and we’ll be there Monday night but it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Bill O’Brien News

After being fired from the Houston Texans during the 2020 season, Bill O’Brien quickly found work as an assistant on the Alabama Crimson Tide. But after helping to turn Bryce Young into a Heisman Trophy winner, he’s getting NFL looks again. On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars insider Eugene Frenette...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Bold Predictions for the National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs opened as a 2.0 point favorite over Alabama on SI Sportsbook. It then slowly matriculated its way up to 2.5, and now on Friday before the big game, the line has moved up to 3.0 points in favor of Georgia. Alabama steamrolled the Bulldogs 41 to 24...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
On3.com

Jameson Williams foretells impact from Ja'Corey Brooks

As Alabama prepares to face Georgia for the second time in this postseason, one glaring difference separates the team which started in the SEC Championship and the one preparing for the national championship. After star wide receiver John Metchie went down during the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide has looked for the young prospect who will step into his place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jaguars GM has preferred coach and DC in mind

The Jacksonville Jaguars could reportedly bring a lot of experience to their next coaching staff if general manager Trent Baalke gets his way. Baalke is a strong supporter of Alabama offensive coordinator and former Texans coach Bill O’Brien to take over the head coaching job in Jacksonville, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. If O’Brien is hired, the team would reportedly target Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator, assuming the Broncos fire Fangio.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Bulldogs#American Football#Wr#Sec#Ohio State#Acl#The Houston Texans
TideSports.com

Alabama football’s Jameson Williams and the art of the little league jet sweep

INDIANAPOLIS — A flash of neon green on the opposite side of the field signaled to Arvell Ferguson that his job was done. He had wondered to himself moments earlier as coach Cory Patterson called the play, “How is he going to get the handoff with a cast?” Now Ferguson could only shake his head at his naivete: Of course all Jameson Williams needed was one arm and two legs.
FOOTBALL
bulldawgillustrated.com

Crimson Tide To Watch

BILL O’BRIEN (OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR ) – O’Brien might not have been the best head coach in the NFL but he certainly knows how to dial up an offense. In the first matchup, O’Brien outschemed Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart. Most shockingly, he found a way to neutralize Georgia’s pass rush, which will not be easy to do twice in one season. We will see if he incorporates the run more with a healthy Brian Robinson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
AUBURN, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy