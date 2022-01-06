ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State men’s basketball game at Lamar cancelled, will not be rescheduled

By New Mexico State Athletics
 3 days ago

DENVER – In a release issued by the Western Athletic Conference Wednesday afternoon, the men’s basketball contest between NM State and Lamar that was scheduled for Jan. 6 in Beaumont has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The decision was made by Lamar due to lack of player availability. As a result, NM State will receive a forfeit win and Lamar will receive a forfeit loss towards seeding at the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. Per NCAA guidelines, the game will be a no contest for both NET rankings and overall records.

Lamar head coach Alvin Brooks said on Tuesday that his team had just six players at practice; the NCAA minimum to play a game is seven players.

With Wednesday afternoon’s decision, NM State’s record sits at 12-2 and 2-0 in WAC play while Lamar’s record shifts to 2-12 and 0-2 in WAC action.

This is the first canceled game on the Aggies’ 2021-22 schedule. NM State is currently scheduled to return to action Saturday night in Edinburg, Texas, for a WAC road game at UTRGV. Tip-off inside the UTRGV Fieldhouse is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

KTSM

KTSM

