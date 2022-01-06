ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

What North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Test Really Means for Kim, U.S. and Asia Allies

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

North Korea's state-run media has announced the test of a maneuverable hypersonic missile system celebrated by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un 's government as the latest in a series of successes in the defense realm.

And though the secretive, militarized state is far from the only country to seek this kind of technology, experts say the deployment of such a weapon gives North Korea an edge when it comes to overcoming the defenses put in place by the United States and allies such as Japan and South Korea, while at the same giving Kim a victory on the domestic front at a time of acknowledged hardship for his country.

News of the launch first came Tuesday as the Japanese and South Korean militaries separately announced they had detected a likely North Korean missile launch that flew hundreds of miles eastward toward before falling at sea.

Confirmation of the test came Wednesday as official North Korean news outlets such as the Korean Central News Agency announced that the country's Academy of Defense Science "test-fired a hypersonic missile" a day before under observation from the ruling Korean Workers' Party Central Committee Munitions Industry.

"The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state put forward at the 8th Party Congress and help fulfill the most important core task out of the five top priority tasks for the strategic arms sector in the five year plan," KCNA reported.

This level of importance of the weapon to Kim's military plans, as well as the appearance of a model seen on display at an October defense exposition attended by the ruler himself, were noted by Jeffrey Lewis, who serves as director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies' James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies.

He described the missile in question as "a maneuvering warhead, similar to the Pershing II that the U.S. deployed in Europe in the 1980s."

"It's being called a 'hypersonic' warhead, which is true but misleading since all long-range missiles are hypersonic," he told Newsweek .

What's different about a maneuverable warhead is that it allows the operator to control path of the weapon mid-flight, making it exceeding difficult to intercept at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound.

"A maneuvering warhead improves North Korea's ability to defeat U.S. and allied missile defenses," Lewis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJv2a_0ddzih9500

KCNA reported that Tuesday's launch "reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile in the active-flight stage and assessed the performance of the new lateral movement technique applied to the detached hypersonic gliding warhead."

"Having been detached after its launch, the missile made a 120 km [about 76 miles] lateral movement in the flight distance of the hypersonic gliding warhead from the initial launch azimuth to the target azimuth and precisely hit a set target 700 km [about 435 miles] away," KCNA wrote.

The demonstrations was also said to have proven "the reliability of fuel ampoule system under the winter weather conditions" as well as "the control and stability of the hypersonic gliding warhead which combined the multi-stage gliding jump flight and the strong lateral movement."

While the U.S. pioneered boost-glide ballistic missile technology in the 1980s and continues to work on fielding such technology today it was Russia that unveiled such a weapon during a dramatic 2018 presentation by President Vladimir Putin who declared the vehicle now known as Avangard to be invincible to all existing defense systems.

Lewis pointed out that other countries in the region such as China, South Korea and Japan "have or are developing maneuvering warheads" comparable to that being tested by North Korea but the capabilities remain relatively rare among the nations of the world.

Ankit Panda, another leading analyst who serves as a senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that "exhibiting such a capability does put the North Koreans in a small club—even if the capability is not the most sophisticated in its class or perfected."

On the military front, Panda said Kim's focus on honing hypersonic capabilities "is probably because he perceives these weapons to be good at coping with missile defenses," albeit without their own vulnerabilities.

"This newly tested missile, according to the North Koreans, exhibited both vertical and lateral maneuvers in flight and could thus be challenging to track and defend against, but not impossible," Panda said. "These weapons are not invulnerable, superweapons, but a class of missiles that are growing in popularity around the world—with the superpowers Russia, China and the United States really leading the charge."

"Under Kim," Panda added, "there's been a big emphasis not only on military self-sufficiency but defense scientific excellence."

And at home, there was another likely motivation for such exhibitions that regularly grab the world's attention.

"At a time when Kim has been open about economic difficulties within North Korea, a demonstration like this one could go a long way to shore up morale—if not with ordinary North Korean people, then at least the military and the core of the Workers' Party," Panda said.

Sue Mi Terry, Director of the Hyundai Motor-Korea Foundation Center for Korean and Public Policy at The Wilson Center, also noted that, "as the economic situation worsens in North Korea, Kim could use more provocations such as missile tests in an attempt to extract more aid from the outside world."

"But we shouldn't be panicked or over-react to one more missile test," Terry said in a statement shared with Newsweek . "Kim is simply running the North's tried and true playbook of using provocations to increase his international leverage and ability to coerce more concessions from the United States."

Terry also noted that Tuesday's test was only the latest in a long line of recent demonstrations that also includeda new surface-to-air defense missile system, a long-range cruise missile, a train-based ballistic missile and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, another development that puts North Korea in a category of a select few nations only recently joined by rival South Korea.

She said the developments were all part of Kim's stated plan "to create a nuclear triad that can survive a first strike and to develop weapons that can evade existing missile defense systems," and that "we should expect more to come."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7KeB_0ddzih9500

And while Kim resumed missile launches amid a breakdown in denuclearization-for-peace talks with the U.S. in May 2019, ending a nearly year-and-a-half-long pause, he has yet to return to nuclear weapons and longer-range missile tests. And Kim has not ruled out talks with Washington even as he demands President Joe Biden 's administration first cease its "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang, which is subject to strict international sanctions, before establishing meaningful contact.

But there's been little progress on this front. Regardless, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pressed forward with an attempt to once and for all put an end to the war that erupted between the two neighbors at the onset of the Cold War in the 1950s.

As Moon approaches his final weeks in office with elections coming up in March that could very well see a more conservative shift for South Korea, his administration was joined by the U.S. in appealing to North Korea to answer calls for dialogue that have so far gone largely ignored.

While Korean Workers' Party Central Committee Vice Department Director Kim Yo Jong, who is also Kim Jong Un's sister, initially said she was "interested" in Moon's offer to declare a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, little more has emerged from Pyongyang as Moon moved forward with the initiative amid consultations with the U.S. and China.

Kim Jong Un's most recent remarks, including his late December appearance at the fourth Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Korean Workers' Party have placed greater emphasis on shoring up national development, with regular references to bolstering national defense as well.

Speaking at the plenary meeting, Kim Jong Un was said to have remarked how "the military environment of the Korean peninsula and the trend of the international situation getting instable day after day demand that bolstering the state defence capability be further powerfully propelled without a moment's delay," according to KCNA.

He called for his defense sector to press forward with the development of new, modern armaments as well as for the boosting of North Korea's already multimillion-strong militias.

But Kim Jong Un also linked North Korea's upcoming military moves to the trajectory of the country's relationship with South Korea and others.

"The conclusion set forth principled issues and a series of tactical orientation," the KCNA report noted, "all of which should be maintained by the sectors of the north-south relations and external affairs to cope with the rapidly changing international political situation and the circumstances in the surroundings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFN9m_0ddzih9500

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

For China and Russia, it's the old rule of realism

When Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border or China’s Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bomber aircraft to swoop through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts, and commentators scramble to devise a reason for their decisions. Why, we ask, are Putin...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jeffrey Lewis
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Defense Systems#Ballistic Missile#Japanese#South Korean#North Korean
WTAJ

US, Japan hold strategic talks after new troop deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan. The virtual meeting between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers comes […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

Iran displays missiles amid nuclear talks with world powers

Iran displayed three ballistic missiles at an outdoor prayer esplanade in central Tehran on Friday as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers flounder.The missiles — known as Dezful, Qiam and Zolfaghar — have official ranges of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and are already-known models, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said.Diplomats from countries that remain in the 2015 nuclear deal — Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — are working with Tehran to revive the accord, which had sought to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions.American diplomats are...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
Marietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council to discuss North Korea's missile test

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Security Council was to meet in New York on Monday to discuss North Korea's most recent missile test, council sources told dpa on Thursday. The United States, Britain, France, Ireland and Albania requested the closed-door meeting, the sources added. State news agency KCNA...
MILITARY
AFP

Japan extends US military support amid China, N.Korea 'challenges'

Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over tensions with China and North Korea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the two nations were signing a five-year extension of the support package provided by Japan for the hosting of around 50,000 US troops on its soil. The new agreement "will invest greater resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability", Blinken said at the opening of four-way virtual talks between the allies' foreign and defence chiefs. "Our allies must not only strengthen the tools we have but also develop new ones," Blinken said Thursday in Washington.
MILITARY
Washington Times

What does America stand to gain by surrounding Russia with missiles?

In the wake of the Dec. 31 phone call between Presidents Biden and Putin, two very different perceptions of reality were brought into conflict which we can only pray will be resolved in the coming days and weeks of meetings between both sides. Where one side sees itself committed to...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
718K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy