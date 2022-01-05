ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State basketball shakes off turnover filled first half, beats Nebraska 79-67

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
Michigan State survived another sluggish first half, stepping up in the second half to defeat Nebraska at home, 79-67. The win improves the Spartans to 13-2 and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

The first half consisted of a story that Michigan State fans wish would really go away, as the Spartans turned the ball over 11 times in their first 17 possessions. Salvaging the back end of the first half, the Spartans only had one turnover in the final 20 possessions of the half. Gabe Brown’s 10 points was a major factor as well, giving MSU a 38-34 lead heading into the break.

As we have seen in the last few games, Michigan State came out of the locker room looking like a whole new team on the defensive side of the floor, which ultimately turned into solid offensive possessions.

The Spartans efforts scoring the basketball was led by Max Christie who posted a new career-high, scoring 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Other Spartans posting double-figure points include Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker.

MSU will need to continue fixing their turnover problem, as they turned the ball over 19 times in the game.

The Spartans will be back in action on Saturday for a rivalry matchup in Ann Arbor against Michigan.

