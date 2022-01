Jeff Newgard is a tax policy lobbyist and consultant. Natalie Newgard is chief of staff for a state legislator. They live in Tigard. On a rainy afternoon last October, Natalie’s water broke, 39 weeks into her pregnancy. Like every expecting parent, we spent weeks planning this day. Our bags were packed, the car was gassed and all that stood between us and meeting our daughter, Lilly, was the birthing experience itself. Unfortunately, in these pandemic times, nothing goes as planned.

