WHITE OAK, Okla. – Cherokee Nation leaders joined Craig County officials to cut the ribbon on the completed reconstruction of NS4340 Road in White Oak on Jan. 5. “With the partnership of Cherokee Nation and Craig County officials we were able to provide a safer and more improved roadway for all those who use this route in the White Oak community,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “It’s important to keep our infrastructure a priority in order to help connect communities like White Oak.”

