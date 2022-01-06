SSM Health Medical Minute: How 3D printing of children’s hearts is improving outcomes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health today announced the launch of a new digital care platform to serve as a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for answers, experts, support and real-time health information. Collectively known as Novant Health Now, today’s launch includes the introduction of two newly developed digital tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, which leverage automated communications and artificial intelligence technologies to help individuals make more informed decisions about with whom, when and where to receive care.
