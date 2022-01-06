ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSM Health Medical Minute: How 3D printing of children’s hearts is improving outcomes

Cover picture for the articleThe use of 3D printing has long been recognized...

wccbcharlotte.com

Novant Health Launches A New Digital Care Platform To Improve Patient Experience And Health Outcomes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (News Release) – Novant Health today announced the launch of a new digital care platform to serve as a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for answers, experts, support and real-time health information. Collectively known as Novant Health Now, today’s launch includes the introduction of two newly developed digital tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, which leverage automated communications and artificial intelligence technologies to help individuals make more informed decisions about with whom, when and where to receive care.
ajmc.com

Contributor: 3 Ways Technology Empowers PCPs and Patients to Transform the Health Care Experience and Improve Outcomes

Tech-driven connectivity and collaboration tools empower primary care providers (PCPs) to shepherd patient care, while simultaneously empowering patients to make more informed and strategic decisions about their own health and care journey. Health care, at its core, is an experience between patients and their health care providers. At worst, clunky...
scitechdaily.com

Growing Evidence That Vitamin K Improves Heart Health

New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that people who eat a diet rich in vitamin K have up to a 34 percent lower risk of atherosclerosis-related cardiovascular disease (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels). New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that people who eat a...
Seeking Alpha

CareDx teams up for research grant to improve outcomes for heart, lung transplant patients

CareDx (CDNA +1.6%)is collaborating with the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in offering an Innovation Challenge award to clinicians to research the company's AlloSure and AlloMap. The ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of the combination of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA)...
FOX2now.com

Pine View Medical Clinic offers needle and surgery-free solution to E.D.

Start off the new year with a little self-care. If E.D. is constantly on your mind, why not make an appointment at Pine View Medical Clinic? Andrew Reinhart talked about the latest breakthrough treatment called the true pulse protocol. There are no needles, drugs, or surgery. Plus, the downtime is minimal. Schedule your appointment today!
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
