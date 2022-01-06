ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clallam Bay, WA

Landslide work on SR 112 to get under way this month

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLALLAM BAY – The latest update on the landslides and flood damage along State route 112 at Clallam Bay and Jim Creek was issued Tuesday. WSDOT officials say final engineering,...

KATU.com

Flood damage creates landslides in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Cowlitz County Emergency Management is reporting flood damage across the region. That includes closed roadways and landslides. Judy Swanson lives on Maplewood Drive in Longview and tells KATU in 30 years she's never seen anything like this. Swanson was outside her home taking down Christmas lights Thursday afternoon when she heard a disturbance down the road.
LONGVIEW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lewis County hard hit by flooding

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 5 in Lewis County between Grand Mound and U.S. 12 south of Chehalis was closed for five hours after three rivers overtopped their banks. The interstate was never actually underwater, but water from the nearby rivers filled exits and entrances to the highway. At 5 p.m., the water was still rising.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Flooding jeopardizes stretch of I-5, cutting off west side residents

CENTRALIA, Wash. – With routes closed through Washington’s mountain passes, and flooding closing 20 miles of I-5, area residents were essentially stuck on the west side of the state on Friday morning. “The closure on I-5 this morning and afternoon was a substantial impact to travel around the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Tacoma News Tribune

Flood waters close down 20 miles of I-5 in Thurston, Lewis counties

A 20-mile-long stretch of Interstate 5 is closed in Thurston and Lewis counties after flood waters swamped the freeway. State officials say the closure could last until Sunday. The closure is between mileposts 68 and 88, making Interstate 5 inaccessible between U.S. 12 and state Route 6. Drivers have no...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Olympian

I-5 reopens in Washington state earlier than expected following flood closure

Hours after rising floodwaters prompted the closure of a 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 in Thurston and Lewis counties, state officials reopened the interstate Friday afternoon, saying the water receded faster than expected. Both directions of the interstate were reopened between Chehalis and Grand Mound about 1 p.m., according to...
CHEHALIS, WA
wtaw.com

Waterline Work Begins Under FM 2818

BRAZOS COUNTY – Beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:30 am, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will begin waterline work under the northbound FM 2818 pavement near its intersection with Jones-Butler Road. Therefore, northbound FM 2818 will be reduced to a single lane from just before FM 2154 to Holleman Drive and Jones-Butler will be closed at its connection to FM 2818 while the work occurs. The ramp from FM 2154 (Wellborn Rd) to northbound FM 2818 will be closed for the duration, as well as the FM 2818 u-turn for Jones-Butler.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kxnet.com

Public Works crews work to make way for safe travel

KX News (Bismarck) —There is an order of operations when it comes to plowing the streets of the Capital City. “State Street, Expressway, Century, all the roads that are traveled the most were done first, and then our secondary and then we moved into residential,” Bismarck Public Works crew leader Chad Schiermeister said.
BISMARCK, ND
thejoltnews.com

Expect over 10-mile backups for emergency roadway repair on northbound I-5 in DuPont

DUPONT – Travelers heading north on Interstate 5 through DuPont in Pierce County will see long delays overnight Saturday, Jan. 8 and through Sunday, Jan. 9. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will perform emergency repairs on northbound I-5 from Center Drive to Steilacoom-DuPont Road. The work requires reducing I-5 to a single lane between milepost 117.51 near Center Drive and milepost 119.7 near Steilacoom-DuPont Road. Due to the hours-long closures, travelers can expect significant backups and delays.
DUPONT, WA
kpq.com

State of Emergency Declared in Chelan County

Chelan County is under a state of emergency after Thursday’s record-breaking snowfall. A resolution declaring a disaster has been signed by Commissioner Kevin Overbay, the chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, and will be signed on Monday during a regular meeting by Commissioners Bob Bugert and Tiffany Gering.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Entire fire department in Grays Harbor town resigns in protest

All 12 members of the Cosmopolis Fire Department — situated in Grays Harbor County — resigned in protest over the weekend. The department is comprised entirely of volunteers for the town of roughly 1,600 people. They explained their decision in a post on Facebook, blaming Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley for removing “necessary funding, and leadership where it was most needed without plans or communication to restructure their organization.”
COSMOPOLIS, WA
wvua23.com

Winfield taking stock of storm damage, getting repairs under way

Much of the South was ravaged by heavy storms and torrential rain over the past day, but some of the worst damage happened in Marion County’s Winfield. Clean-up crews and power company workers were out in force early this morning and through the evening, moving fallen limbs, getting tarps up on damaged roofs and getting electric poles back up and running after the storm tore through Winfield just before 7 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

Major flooding expected along south Thurston County rivers

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thurston County Emergency Management (TCEM) is telling residents to expect major flooding along several south county rivers, some residents being told to be prepared for evacuation. A Level 2 evacuation order has been issued for the Chehalis River, which means residents living near the river should...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Landslides close several roads in western Washington counties

WASHINGTON - With heavy rain hitting western Washington, several landslides and mudslides have shut down roads and highways in several counties. A reminder to drivers: do not drive through flooded roadways if they are not already blocked off. The water may be deeper than it appears. In King County:. On...
KING COUNTY, WA
KGW

I-5 reopens in Lewis County after being closed due to flooding

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Several areas across the Puget Sound region are experiencing flooding due to recent heavy rain and snowmelt. There are evacuations in place in multiple counties. As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, at least seven rivers and creeks across western Washington were under Flood Warnings. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Declares State of Emergency as Upwards of 5 Inches of Rainfall Expected Over Next 24 Hours

Lewis County commissioners passed a local declaration of emergency Thursday afternoon during an emergency meeting in preparation for historic flooding along the Skookumchuck, Newaukum and Chehalis rivers. Ross McDowell, deputy director with Lewis County Emergency Management, said the Twin Cities are forecasted to receive upwards of 5 inches over the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

