Landslide work on SR 112 to get under way this month

BRAZOS COUNTY – Beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:30 am, TxDOT’s contractor, Knife River Corporation, will begin waterline work under the northbound FM 2818 pavement near its intersection with Jones-Butler Road. Therefore, northbound FM 2818 will be reduced to a single lane from just before FM 2154 to Holleman Drive and Jones-Butler will be closed at its connection to FM 2818 while the work occurs. The ramp from FM 2154 (Wellborn Rd) to northbound FM 2818 will be closed for the duration, as well as the FM 2818 u-turn for Jones-Butler.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO