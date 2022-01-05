First two asylum seekers returned to Tijuana in 'Remain in Mexico' are Colombian

Mexican National Guard vehicles parked at the Chaparral Plaza outside of the port of entry in Tijuana shortly before U.N. migration agency staff left for the day. The staff gave orientations to the two asylum seekers returned under the Remain in Mexico program and tested them for COVID-19. (Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The first two people selected to wait for their U.S. asylum cases in Tijuana through the restart of the "Remain in Mexico" program were returned there late Wednesday morning.

Both of them are Colombian asylum seekers, according to Catalino Zavala Márquez, the Secretario General de Gobierno for Baja California.

Known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, the program began under the Trump administration and was halted under President Joe Biden. After a federal judge ruled that the program hadn't been terminated correctly, the Biden administration restarted the program, first in El Paso, Texas and now in San Diego. The reboot includes an expansion to nationalities that were not included in the original version of MPP.

After the two returnees reached Mexican soil, staff from the U.N. migration agency, often referred to by its acronym IOM, tested them for COVID-19 and gave them information about the process they now find themselves in, according to Alberto Cabezas Talavero, a spokesperson with IOM. They will have to return to the port of entry to go to San Diego for immigration court hearings until their cases are completed.

They were then transported to a shelter.

The two men's return to Tijuana after their time in U.S. immigration custody was not visible to reporters waiting for them at the exit from the PedWest crossing to El Chaparral plaza. They were likely placed in a vehicle while still inside the restricted area of the port of entry to be transported out of view.

The Union-Tribune did notice an accumulation of National Guard and Mexican military trucks in the parking lot next to the exit shortly before IOM staff walked out and left. It was not clear whether that increased military presence was related to the returns.

As agreed to in negotiations with the United States about the program's restart, Mexico is supposed to provide security for transporting MPP returnees from the port of entry to shelters. Under the first version of Remain in Mexico, asylum seekers were frequently targeted for kidnapping and other attacks as they walked out of the south sides of ports of entry.

Wednesday's actions come two days after federal officials announced they had begun enrolling migrants into the program in San Diego. The first returns in El Paso also happened two days after the program began there. More than 200 people have already been placed into the program in Texas, according to IOM.

The delay between enrolling and returning may have to do with asylum seekers saying they are in danger in Mexico. Border Patrol agents processing those selected for the program are supposed to ask whether they are afraid to go back to Mexico. If they say yes, they are given 24 hours to consult with attorneys if they can find someone willing to help them before they are interviewed by asylum officers about their fear of Mexico. If they can show that they meet certain requirements about potential danger in Mexico, they are supposed to be removed from the program and be allowed to pursue their asylum claims from within the United States.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .