It seems as though the majority of murders in Buffalo go unsolved - whether it's due to silence on the part of witnesses, lack of police concern or a combination of both. In 2021, there were at least 57 people killed by gun violence alone. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards for helping solve these 7 murders. The families of these victims deserve justice and closure. If you have any information that can help police make arrests in these cases, contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit an online tip here.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO