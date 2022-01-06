Obituary: Brian Joseph Buegler

Brian Joseph Buegler, age 71, died peacefully at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born June 18, 1950, in Long Branch, New Jersey, the son of Eileen Lawlor Buegler and Joseph Alexander Buegler.

Brian began his life in Cullman in 1968 as a student at St. Bernard College from where he graduated in 1972 with a degree in Mathematics, and he never looked back. Cullman was a town he loved and called home for the next 53 years. He proudly served in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Department under the directions of Wendell Roden and J. Tyler Roden for 27 years before retiring in 2006. Brian was the Warden of Cullman County Detention Center. He was actively involved in the planning of the facility which opened in May 2005. After retiring Brian became very active in supporting Restoring Women Outreach, Inc., where he compassionately cared for those women willing to live a clean and sober life.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife: Janice Ann Buegler and his brother: Gary Edward Buegler.

He is survived by his stepson: Javan Michael Young; his wife: Tanya and their daughter, Jace; stepson: Jason Olen Young; his wife: Leah, and their son, Jaxon; his sisters: Denise (Chris) Popper of West Chester, PA, and Karen (Mark) Potok of Mechanicsburg, PA, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in Cullman, is scheduled for Thursday, January 13. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. with a rosary to follow and a mass at 10:00 a.m. A burial at Duck River Cemetery will ensue after the services.