ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, AL

Obituary: Martha Marcell Eddy

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkRhP_0ddzhLt000

Martha Marcell Eddy, 89, of Logan, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Ridgeview Nursing Home in Jasper.

Marcell was born on March 27, 1932 in Cullman to Vester and Ida Mae Leathers. She was known for her humble disposition and nurturing spirit. Her family was her life. Marcell was the epitome of what a mother should be.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. Mrs. Eddy will lie-in-state from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Holy Ground Baptist Church in Logan on Friday, where the service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at New Mt. Zion Cemetery, Logan. Brother Greg Lee and Chris Barnett will officiate.

Marcell is survived by her son: Perry Eddy and his wife Carlette; daughters: Patricia Lee, and Phyllis Wright and her husband Heath; grandchildren: Chris Waldrep and his wife Bess, Tonya Barnett and her husband Chris, Brandon Eddy and Taylor, Bronwyn Hargett and her husband Joe, Adam Woodard and his wife Brandi and Kolton Denson and his wife Dylan; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Felton Leon Eddy; parents: Vester and Ida Leathers; sons-in-law: Duwane Waldrep and Nickey Lee; two brothers and six sisters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden eulogizes Reid as a fighter 'for the America we all love'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) was honored on Friday at a memorial service in Las Vegas, attended by President Biden , former President Obama and other former colleagues who spoke of Reid’s integrity and humility. Biden described his relationship with Reid, who was his longtime colleague in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Logan, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
City
Jasper, AL
City
Addison, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ridgeview Nursing Home#Ida Mae Leathers#Ida Leathers
The Associated Press

Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s health ministry said Sunday that 164 people have been killed in protests that have rocked the country over the past week. The figures reported on the state news channel Khabar-24 are a significant rise from previous tallies. It is not clear if the deaths refer only to civilians or if law-enforcement deaths are included. Kazakh authorities said earlier Sunday that 16 police or national guard had been killed. Authorities previously gave the civilian death toll as 26.
PROTESTS
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
993
Followers
430
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy