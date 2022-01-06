Obituary: Martha Marcell Eddy

Martha Marcell Eddy, 89, of Logan, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Ridgeview Nursing Home in Jasper.

Marcell was born on March 27, 1932 in Cullman to Vester and Ida Mae Leathers. She was known for her humble disposition and nurturing spirit. Her family was her life. Marcell was the epitome of what a mother should be.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison. Mrs. Eddy will lie-in-state from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Holy Ground Baptist Church in Logan on Friday, where the service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at New Mt. Zion Cemetery, Logan. Brother Greg Lee and Chris Barnett will officiate.

Marcell is survived by her son: Perry Eddy and his wife Carlette; daughters: Patricia Lee, and Phyllis Wright and her husband Heath; grandchildren: Chris Waldrep and his wife Bess, Tonya Barnett and her husband Chris, Brandon Eddy and Taylor, Bronwyn Hargett and her husband Joe, Adam Woodard and his wife Brandi and Kolton Denson and his wife Dylan; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Felton Leon Eddy; parents: Vester and Ida Leathers; sons-in-law: Duwane Waldrep and Nickey Lee; two brothers and six sisters.