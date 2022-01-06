Obituary: Vidalina Vasquez

Funeral services for Vidalina Vasquez of Hanceville, Alabama will be 2:00 p.m., January 9 at Mt. Joy Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. Reverend Charlie Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at Hanceville Funeral Home .

Ms. Vasquez was born on June 27, 1938 in Puerto Rico to Guillermo and Tomasa (Mendez) Pagan. She died at the age of 83 on January 5, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman, Alabama.

Survivors include her daughter: Maria Vanessa Vasquez; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister: Ramona Watson; brother: Gilberto Lizarry and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Vasquez was preceded in death by her daughter: Nancy Reyes; sister: Adelaida Pagan and brothers: Edward Lizarry, Johnny Pagan and Angel Santiago.