Lakefront home near Jackson on the market for $1.6 million

A Jackson County home is for sale for $1.6 million. The large open-concept home at 6076 Browns Lake Road is brick on the outside with a two-story entrance way that has lake views.

Owners Dr. Jashu Patel, a cardiologist, and Dr. Bhavna Patel, a dentist said if you’re looking for a beautiful, lake front home that is not a lot of work to keep up, look no further.

“I proudly can say that this is the best house on the lake as well," Jashu Patel said. "We built the house in such a way that it is not very hard to maintain. There are features in the house as well with the multiple heater air conditioning system that you can gauge it according to your needs. For example, now that our kids are not here we can turn off the upstairs part because there are separate systems.”

The 25-year-old, 9,200-square-foot home sits on 1.2 acres at Browns Lake. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Each bedroom has a full bathroom and large walk-in closets.

When you enter the two-story open cathedral entryway you will see an open kitchen with granite floors, a large island, eating space with a large pantry and first floor laundry. There’s also an “exquisite” formal dining area for entertaining large dinners, according to ERA Reardon Realtor Rich Cook.

Bhavna said they built the home so as to have the “important” rooms facing the lake and the “not so important” rooms facing the road.

“That’s why the formal dining, the living room, guest room they are all facing the road whereas the bedrooms are facing the lake,” she said. “The other thing that was important to us is that, if somebody is ill or broke their leg, we didn’t want to have them climb up the stairs so we made sure we had one bedroom on the first level.”

In the basement is a custom 28 foot by 14 foot indoor swimming pool which could be perfect for days when it is too cold to swim in the lake.

“The idea came to us after we were in the process of building the home towards the end that the basement is so big,” Jashu said. “So, if we can make our indoor swimming pool that would be wonderful. That is one of the great features of the house, in my opinion.”

The finished walkout basement inside has a full kitchen, an entertainment area with a outdoor hot tub.

Outside is an enormous deck that is accessed off the living room.

“Waterfront living is the most favorite part of the house,” Jashu said. “Every part of the house where we spend 90 percent of our time is facing the water. In summer time we obviously enjoy the boating, fishing, jet skiing etcetera. Winter time when it gets frozen some people even do ice skating.”

The Patels are looking to move closer to their family.

“I’m going to miss the whole house and living in town. I have been very much well connected in town as well, mentally and physically with the people. I have worked here for 30 years,” Jashu said.

