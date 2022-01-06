ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semmes, AL

Semmes pair sentenced to two years in prison for making counterfeit money

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two people were sentenced to two years in federal prison on Jan. 5 after they were found counterfeiting U.S. currency.

Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were arrested in May of 2021 after investigators found the pair with more than $5,600 in counterfeit currency, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

Investigators also found:

  • Computers, printers and papers used to make counterfeit money
  • A document with federal law stating that the printing and reproducing U.S. currency was illegal

Both Semana and Sullivan confessed that they were producing counterfeit money and checks, according to the release.

While waiting on their trial, the two Semmes natives fled the area, but were later found in Biloxi by local law enforcement.

Semana and Sullivan will serve two years in prison and another two years on probation after they are released from Prison.

The two are also required to have drug testing and treatment once they are released.

Semana and Sullivan were also ordered to pay $100 in special fees.

