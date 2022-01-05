Shorthanded Ole Miss basketball comes up short, loses at No. 18 Tennessee in overtime

Ole Miss basketball gave itself a chance in a game when no one thought it had one.

Playing without leading scorer Jarkel Joiner and absent two additional players with COVID-19, Ole Miss played No. 18 Tennessee to overtime Wednesday in Knoxville before losing 66-60.

The Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) led by as many as 12 points early but turned the ball over 27 times, leading to 22 Tennessee (10-3, 1-1) points and countless missed opportunities.

"It was just our inability to take care of the ball," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "It was obvious. Give Tennessee credit. They climbed into us. The game was really, really physical. It was a physical game both ways. We caused 19 turnovers but we just had 27. I can go play after play. A 50-50 ball Luis Rodriguez didn't get. Jaemyn Brakefield leaves his feet... It was just turnovers as everybody saw down the stretch."

The game went to overtime after both teams made bizarre mistakes and shot selections in the final minute. Tennessee tied the score 51-51 with 58.7 seconds remaining but neither team could add a bucket because of a turnover where Ole Miss stepped out of bounds, a jump ball that lost Tennessee a possession and two 3-pointers early in possessions when the shot clock was off.

Davis expressed displeasure postgame about Rodriguez's decision to shoot a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left instead of following through the designed set play for Tye Fagan that would've either saved for the last shot or drawn a foul to get the Rebels a chance at the free-throw line.

Tennessee came out hot in overtime, starting 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-2 from deep while forcing a pair of Ole Miss turnovers. The Rebels forced a stop and scored around the rim to trim Tennessee's lead back to 59-58, but Tennessee followed with a layup and a free throw to take a four-point lead. Another Ole Miss turnover ended the Rebels' threat.

Ole Miss' turnover woes were exacerbated late in the game when freshman point guard Daeshun Ruffin left with an injury with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Already absent Joiner, the Rebels did not have a true point guard available in overtime.

Davis said Ruffin left with a cramp. According to Davis, Ruffin only practiced two or three times leading up to this game as he was in the COVID-19 protocols last week and as such his conditioning slipped.

Fagan had his best offensive day in an Ole Miss uniform. The Georgia transfer scored 23 points, shooting 5-for-6 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 from the field. Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell joined Fagan in double figures with 17 points, while starting forwards Nysier Brooks and Jaemyn Brakefield combined to snag 18 rebounds.

"They did everything they could to try to wear us down," Fagan said. "Honestly, as a team, we look at it as out of 27 turnovers, half of them were our mistakes. Just simple things. When we look back it on film tomorrow, we're going to see simple things like 10 second violations in the backcourt."

Tennessee entered Wednesday shooting 32.9% on 3-pointers and 44.3% overall. Ole Miss held the Vols to a 39.1% shooting performance and a 10-for-34 night beyond the arc.

Ole Miss proved resilient throughout. Tennessee tied the score at 31-31 and 38-38 early in the second half and Ole Miss responded with back-to-back 3-pointers the first time and an 8-0 run the second time.

The first half was a low-scoring affair. Neither team scored until more than four minutes into the game. Tennessee didn't score until more than seven and a half minutes into the game. The Volunteers shot 26.7% from the field in the first half. While the Rebels shot 40%, they also turned the ball over 11 times, leading to six points.

The Rebels return to action on Saturday at home against Mississippi State (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

