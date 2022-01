Dozens of Chevrolet C8 Corvettes may have survived a tornado last month, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of danger. In fact, about 120 examples of the iconic sports car are now scheduled to be demolished, according to Jalopnik. The vehicles, which were damaged when a catastrophic tornado hit Kentucky and five other states last month, will reportedly be scrapped to ensure no defective cars end up on the road. The cars were damaged when a massive tornado struck the General Motors’s plant where the C8 Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Although the toll of the deadly tornado was worse...

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO