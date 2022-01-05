ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana suspends visitation at state-run prisons indefinitely in COVID omicron wave

By Misty Castile, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago
Effective Jan. 6, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has suspended prisoner visitation indefinitely at its eight state-run facilities amid a surge in COVID cases.

According to a news release, "The Department has taken this precautionary measure to protect its staff and prisoner populations and will continue to review and reconsider the need for these measures."

In lieu of visitation, the department will continue to offer two free phone calls per week to ensure inmates have continued connection to family and friends as well as video calling for a fee.

The facilities affected are:

  • Allen Correction Center in Kinder
  • B.B. Rayburn Correctional Center in Angie
  • David Wade Correctional Center in Homer
  • Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson
  • Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel
  • Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel
  • Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola
  • Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport

Anyone entering the prisons, including staff and vendors, are required to mask and undergo a COVID screening including temperature checks and questioning.

Misty Castile is the editor of the Shreveport Times. You can reach her at mcastile@gannett.com or on Twitter at @castilemisty.

