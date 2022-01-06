Museum to showcase David Bowie's influence, Philadelphia connections

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — David Bowie might be gone, but the legendary rock music artist's influence lives on, and it's going on display right here in Philadelphia.

Deconstructing Bowie: Freedom in Eccentricity is a new exhibit that has been scheduled to debut at the National Liberty Museum on Friday.

The museum says the exhibit will show the lasting impact of the musician who died in 2016.

"Freedom of Expression is the definition, I would say, of David Bowie," said Liberty Museum Exhibitions Manager Meegan Coll, "and that’s what you will see in our exhibition."

Coll said the 70 pieces from 38 international artists take people on an adventure that’s everything Bowie.

It even highlights the time he spent in Philadelphia at Sigma Sound Studios in the 1970s when he recorded the album Young Americans.

"Seeing the artwork and hearing the music will bring the feeling to our visitors," she said.

"I believe they will feel inspired to do the same."

Coll said that inspiration does not have to be left at the museum.

All of the pieces of artwork are for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The exhibition runs at the National Liberty Museum through April 3.