ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Where Texas lawsuits over federal vaccine requirements stand

By Monica Madden
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7Kv6_0ddzfMPd00

Texas is among several states suing the Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination rules taking center stage in the U.S. Supreme Court in a special session Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas congressmen reflect on the anniversary of Capitol attack

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It was on January 6, 2021, when the attack on the U.S. Capitol took place during the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. It is now a year later, and United States representatives for Texas’s 15th congressional district Vicente Gonzalez and U.S. representative for Texas’s 28th congressional district Henry Cuellar […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
CBS DFW

Some State Republican Lawmakers Support Bill To Ban Vaccine Mandates In Texas Amid US Supreme Court Review

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 Texas Republican state lawmakers along with the Texas Republican Party want Governor Greg Abbott to call a fourth special session so lawmakers can pass a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie is among those pushing for it. “I just had a constituent lose their job. Texans are losing their jobs, and the legislature could end this tomorrow, if they would pass the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which I introduced,” Rep. Harrison said. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday, Jan. 7 to determine whether Congress gave OSHA the authority to require workers...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
KLFY News 10

Louisiana at center of debate over proposed federal Covid vaccine requirements, SCOTUS will decide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – The state of Louisiana is at the center of the challenges against federal COVID vaccine mandates. Question: Does the federal government have the power to order private businesses and health care workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19? The government says yes. The plaintiffs say no. Either way this plays out could […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Federal appeals court slow-plays ruling on Texas abortion ban lawsuit

A federal appeals court Friday seemed poised to further delay legal challenges to the new abortion ban in Texas, all but ensuring it remains in place for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed most of the litigation last month, shielding much of the law and potentially paving the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The U S Supreme Court#Lawsuits#Special Session
FOX2Now

As DOJ vows to protect voting rights, Missouri Secretary of State supports Texas bill in federal lawsuit

ST. LOUIS–Missouri’s Secretary of State is adding his office’s voice of support to the state of Texas, which is being sued by the federal government over Texas Senate Bill 1, a law passed last fall and signed into law that explicitly rolls back ways Democratic counties have made it easier for people to vote, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Myhighplains.com

Texas sues Biden administration over National Guard vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the federal government Tuesday over COVID-19 vaccine requirements for members of the Texas National Guard. Paxton confirmed he was suing the Biden administration over the mandate Tuesday afternoon. “Neither the President nor federal military officials can order...
TEXAS STATE
poncacitynow.com

Judge Rejects Oklahoma’s Lawsuit Over Guard Vaccine Mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Tuesday ruled against the state in its lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for members of the Oklahoma National Guard in a dispute that is the first critical test of the military’s authority to require National Guard troops to get the shot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Texas AG gains federal injunction against another Biden vaccine mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton scored what he considered to be a “win for the children of Texas” after a federal judge ruled against vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start programs initiated by the Biden administration. The ruling from Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix of the U.S. District...
HEALTH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy