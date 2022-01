The identities of the two people killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line have been released, according to a report from KAIT. Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork says the victims are 57-year-old Bradley Dunham of Bono was piloting the plane when it crashed. Dunham, and a passenger, 52-year-old Christine Ann Price of Walnut Ridge were both killed in the crash.

FULTON COUNTY, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO