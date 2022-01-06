ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus over New Milford - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Secaucus rolled to a 63-56 win over New Milford in New Milford. The Patriots (4-2) led 20-19 at the half and outscored the home...

NJ.com

Verona ties Frisch - Boys hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Verona and Frisch ended their match in a 2-2 tie in Paramus as goalies took center stage. Eitan Rosenblatt saved 37 saves for Frisch, and Eli Gottlieb stopped 26 for Verona. Ezra Csillag kicked the scoring off for Frisch (1-1-2) in the first period. The second went scoreless, but Aaron...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats New Egypt - Boys basketball recap

Roman Carone recorded 24 points and Aiden Scher had 22 for Spotswood as it defeated New Egypt 71-59 in New Egypt. Despite coming in a losing effort, Adam Harris netted 26 points for New Egypt (2-1) while Devin Kimmick had 25. Leading 37-32 at halftime, Spotswood (4-2) posted 34 points...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell holds off West Essex in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 20 points as Caldwell outlasted West Essex, 68-64, in overtime, in North Caldwell. Ian Mattison had 16 points for Caldwell (6-1), which used a 25-14 second quarter to take a 40-26 halftime lead. Ryan Lawrence and Rocco Checchetto added 10 points apiece. Chris Corbo made four 3-pointers...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Millville defeats Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

The duo of Khalon Foster and Jabbar Barriento combined for 29 points as Foster had 15 while Barriento had 14 in Millville’s 52-38 win over Cumberland in Seabrook. Millville (5-1) was able to ride a good first half in which it outscored Cumberland 34-16 to its third straight victory.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

