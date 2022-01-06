ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

Livingston Earns 14th Win Of The Season Over DeKalb County

By Sports
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston Academy Lady Cats earned a 54-45...

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Cumberland County, TN
Dekalb County, TN
Sports
Livingston, TN
Sports
City
Livingston, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Sports
County
Dekalb County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy