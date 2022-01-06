ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NM State women’s hoops game vs. Lamar rescheduled for Jan. 10 due to COVID protocols

By New Mexico State Athletics
 3 days ago

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced the Aggies’ third attempt at playing in a WAC regular-season opener has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the NM State Program.

The Aggies’ women’s basketball game originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 will now be played on Monday, Jan. 10, with the game slated to begin at 2 p.m. (MT) within the Pan American Center.

Prior to hosting the Cardinals, the Aggies are scheduled to take on UT Rio Grande Valley this Saturday, Jan. 8, with tip-off set for 2 p.m. MT in the Pan Am.

