The iconic actress posed with her teen daughters, as they all bundled up from the cold and got ready for the holidays. There’s no place like home, especially around the holidays! Brooke Shields, 56, took a sweet family photo with her daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier Hammond, 15, on Sunday December 19. The actress put her arms around both of her girls, as they all got cozy in winter-wear. The Endless Love actress’s two girls looked just like her, as they all kept warm on a cold night.

