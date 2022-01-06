ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

State Health Department Releases Epidemiology Report On COVID-19

By Jonathan Cooper
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state health department says the Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and we're learning more about the vaccines' effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations. The CDC is reporting a lot more breakthrough cases in recent weeks nationwide, as health experts say the Omicron variant is...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Vaccines
Local
Oklahoma Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Oklahoma State
smobserved.com

Less Than Half of Patients Hospitalized "With Covid" are Actually There for Covid-Associated Illness, Says County Health Department

January 7, 2022 - Dr. Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, announced yesterday that the number of patients hospitalized with Covid that officials have been publicizing does not actually constitute individuals hospitalized because of their infection with Covid-19. The percent of patients in the hospital with the direct...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KOLR10 News

COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department reports highest single-day case count since 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and hospital leaders say they’re concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the area. According to Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns, there have been 473 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County. “This is the highest number reported in a single day in Greene County since the end of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Epidemiology#Omicron
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Ottawa Herald

Douglas Co. implements emergency mask mandate amid Omicron surge

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department has implemented an emergency indoor mask mandate for all residents two and older starting January 7 in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to LDCPH, the 14-day moving average for new cases of COVID-19 is 89 per...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
kentwired.com

Kent health department issues new COVID-19 health notice

As the omicron variant continues to cause a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kent City Health Department has issued a public health notice amid what it describes as “an overwhelming number of new COVID cases.”. “In November we had 300 positive cases, in December we had 1,120 positive cases...
KENT, OH
MedicalXpress

Serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines reported rarely

(HealthDay)—Patient-reported data indicate certain factors, such as vaccine brand (mRNA-1273) and younger age, are associated with an increased risk for adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination, but serious adverse effects are rare, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Alexis L. Beatty, M.D., from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KLST/KSAN

188 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 188 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Newly confirmed positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. More than three times as many positive cases were confirmed today than were confirmed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy