A French court ruled that families of children who suffered side effects from the epilepsy medicine Depakine can join in a class-action lawsuit against drugmaker Sanofi. The company should have warned of the risk of birth defects for pregnant women taking the medicine as early as 1984, a Paris court said Wednesday. Instead it only took those steps in 2003, it said, calling the product that was sold for decades “defective.”

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO