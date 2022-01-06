ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian government cancels Novak Djokovic's visa

By Thomas Cronenberg and Carola Frentzen, dpa
Union Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — The Australian government has canceled the visa of tennis star Novak Djokovic, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The decision comes just days before the Australian Open is set to begin in Melbourne. Djokovic was detained at a Melbourne airport for several hours following his arrival in Australia...

The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star fights deportation after Australia admits three others by exemption

Novak Djokovic is fighting against deportation from Australia after his visa was revoked at a Melbourne airport. The tennis star, who is seeking his 10th Australian Open victory and a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title, has been blocked entry into the country by the Australian Border Force after he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.” The ABF added: “Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.”It has now emerged...
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Novak Djokovic's previous COVID-19 diagnosis deemed invalid reason for exemption at Australian border

Novak Djokovic attempted to use a previous COVID-19 diagnosis to receive a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open, according to the Associated Press. Djokovic reportedly had COVID-19 in December, according to court papers filed by his lawyers. The Victoria state government allows medical exemptions for people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months. That's why Djokovic received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The event is hosted in Victoria, one of six states in the country.
TENNIS

