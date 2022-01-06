FTC Hits Santa Monica-Based ITMedia Solutions With Data Privacy Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Snap Inc. the creator of the messaging app Snapchat, sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Wednesday in California Central District Court in connection with the company’s ‘Spectacles’ product, a wearable digital video camera and augmented reality device. The suit, brought by Debevoise & Plimpton, challenges a Nov. 2021 decision from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board refusing to register the ‘Spectacles’ mark. The case is 2:22-cv-00085, Snap Inc. v. Hirshfeld, in his capacity as Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, et al.
