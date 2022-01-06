ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FTC Hits Santa Monica-Based ITMedia Solutions With Data Privacy Suit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The Federal Trade Commission filed a data privacy lawsuit against ITMedia Solutions and other defendants Wednesday in California...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Man Sues Equifax, TransUnion Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and TransUnion were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The suit was filed pro se by Marcus Marchman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00013, Marchman v. Experian, LLC et al.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Must Face Privacy Suit Over Smart TVs Tracking Consumers

Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to force out of New Jersey federal court claims from consumers arguing that its smart TVs invade privacy by collecting data on viewing habits for targeted advertising. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey rejected the company’s request to send the claims...
LAW
Law.com

Snap Sues PTO Over 'Spectacles' Wearable Tech

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Snap Inc. the creator of the messaging app Snapchat, sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Wednesday in California Central District Court in connection with the company’s ‘Spectacles’ product, a wearable digital video camera and augmented reality device. The suit, brought by Debevoise & Plimpton, challenges a Nov. 2021 decision from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board refusing to register the ‘Spectacles’ mark. The case is 2:22-cv-00085, Snap Inc. v. Hirshfeld, in his capacity as Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, et al.
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Growing data privacy enforcement on the horizon

2021 brought increased data privacy legislation and a crackdown on software vulnerabilities that could lead to data breaches in the United States. As the cybersecurity community deals with new challenges with widespread effects such as the Apache Log4j vulnerability, data privacy leaders from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) outline what to expect next in the field.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Personal Data#Santa Monica#Itmedia Solutions#Dev
aithority.com

The MCS Group Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

The MCS Group is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of information of certain individuals. MCS received this information in connection with services it provides regarding legal matters in which the impacted parties were involved or associated. This notice provides information about the event, MCS’s response to it, and resources available to individuals to help protect their information, should they feel it necessary to do so.
DATA PRIVACY
Law.com

Health Care Insurer, Call Center Hit With Proposed Data Privacy Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TTEC Holdings, a global call center operator, and Health Net were hit with a data privacy class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought by Cole & Van Note on behalf of customers who contend that their medical and personal information was compromised in a December 2021 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00018, Lett v. Ttec Services Corporation et al.
LAW
biometricupdate.com

Motion to dismiss biometric data privacy suit over Amazon health screening rejected

A former employee of an Amazon warehouse have filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s health checks violated Illinois’ biometric data privacy law, Reuters reports. A motion to dismiss the case under the Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA) for a failure to allege “active” data collection, possession or disclosure of the data was denied by U.S. District Court Judge Mary Rowland. Each of Amazon’s three arguments were rejected for not meeting the technical legal criteria cited by the defendant. Named plaintiff William Naughton worked as a ‘picker’ in the warehouse, and has also moved to amend the complaint’s plaintiffs. That decision is still pending.
BUSINESS
tech.co

FTC: Protect Consumer Data From Log4J Attacks or Face Legal Action

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sent a stark warning to companies that hold consumer data in the light of recent attacks exploiting a vulnerability inside Log4J, a java logging framework used by millions of devices and systems worldwide. Discovered just a few weeks ago, the vulnerability – called...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
PC Magazine

Strengthen Your Personal Data Privacy With This $49 Deal

Everybody knows the basic steps required to protect your data on the internet: use a good antivirus solution, don't click suspicious links in emails, and select strong and different passwords for every website and service you use. There is more you can do, though, and Optery Data Broker Removal is a great addition to any arsenal of privacy tools, allowing you to surf the web on your own terms.
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

FTC warns companies to secure consumer data from Log4J attacks

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned today that it will go after any US company that fails to protect its customers' data against ongoing Log4J attacks. "The FTC intends to use its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take reasonable steps to protect consumer data from exposure as a result of Log4j, or similar known vulnerabilities in the future," the US government agency said.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Case For Leveraging Data Privacy As A Strategic Differentiator

Iain Borner, Professional Services Director - The Data Privacy Group Ltd. A critical source of intelligence — which shapes marketing plans, innovates products and personalizes customer experience — the collection and interpretation of data is a key determining factor in a company’s revenue and, ultimately, success. This becomes problematic when the increased emphasis placed on data is combined with increased customer awareness and expectations. A potential recipe for disaster, authorities have stepped in to establish a compromise between business needs and consumer rights in a world where consumer data has been dubbed “the new currency.”
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

New privacy tool prevents data brokers from hoarding your data

Surfshark has announced the launch of its new privacy tool that can help prevent users' personal information from being stored and sold by data brokers. Data brokerage firms currently own data on hundreds of millions of consumers with some of the top names in the industry boasting up to 1,500 data points per consumer. In addition to contact credentials such as a user's phone number and home address, the information they collect can also include details on a person's ethnicity, religion, marital status, hobbies, media usage, purchase and search history or even their political affiliation.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

FTC to pursue companies that expose customer data due to not patching Log4j

The United States Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning that it will chase companies that do not remedy the vulnerability in the Java logging package Log4j. "The FTC intends to use its full legal authority to pursue companies that fail to take reasonable steps to protect consumer data from exposure as a result of Log4j, or similar known vulnerabilities in the future," the agency said on Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
bloomberglaw.com

Microsoft Urges Court to Drop Privacy Claim in Email Scans Suit

Microsoft Corp. is urging a California federal court to drop a privacy claim brought in a lawsuit over the alleged sharing of customer data with third parties. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California should reconsider a ruling that let users of Microsoft’s email software pursue an alleged violation of the Washington Privacy Act, the company said in a Thursday filing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

State Farm Sues Woman, Others Over Insurance Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson filed a complaint in interpleader on behalf of State Farm Insurance Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The complaint names Elizabeth Holly Dykstra and other claimants. The case is 2:21-cv-00136, State Farm Life Insurance Company v. Dykstra et al.
LAW
Law.com

Couple Sue Auto-Owners Insurance Over Property Damage Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for alleged property damage claims, was filed by The Huggins Law Firm on behalf of Al Wise and Freda Wise. The case is 1:22-cv-00042, Wise et al v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.
LAW
siliconangle.com

French data regulator to hit Google and Meta with big fines for privacy violations

Google LLC and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. are bracing themselves for another big fine after France’s data watchdog found them guilty of violating European Union privacy rules. According to Politico, the Commission Nationale de L’informatique et des Libertés or CNIL is preparing to slap Google’s U.S. and...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Proposed Law Would Strengthen Clients' Suits Against Insurance Companies for Bad Faith

A bill allowing lawsuits against insurance companies that unreasonably deny or delay resolution of auto injury claims could face a vote by lawmakers soon. The measure would allow policyholders to sue for treble damages, plus pre- and postjudgment interest, attorney fees and litigation expenses. The insurance industry strongly opposes the...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy